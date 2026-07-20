Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Transfer talks for Leeds United target Zion Suzuki are set to accelerate in the coming days, as Parma seek to sell the shot-stopper.

Leeds enjoyed an overall successful season following their return to the Premier League, but their calm summer could soon take on real urgency due to the goalkeeping situation.

Custodian Illan Meslier has joined Arsenal, Karl Darlow was snapped up by Manchester United, and Lucas Perri is the subject of interest from Torino.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

It has increased the pressure on manager Daniel Farke to bring in a new shot-stopper at Elland Road, and Leeds United have been keen on Parma star Suzuki for much of the summer.

The World Cup though has only served to put Suzuki in the spotlight and the goalkeeper has been in no rush to decide his future.

Leeds have made an offer for Suzuki, as have Juventus, but both proposals are seen as ‘too low’ by Parma.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, ‘things will get serious’ for Suzuki this week, with the goalkeeper due back at Parma on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Age Lucas Perri 28 Alex Cairns 33 Senior goalkeepers on the books at Leeds United

Parma have already signed a replacement for Suzuki this summer and the expectation is that the Japanese will go.

The Serie A side though are clear they want to bank €40m for the goalkeeper and the onus will be on suitors to come up with the cash.

Suzuki arrived at Parma from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in the summer of 2024, and still has three years remaining on his current contract.

In the recent campaign, at club level, the 23-year-old made 22 appearances, keeping six clean sheets in all competitions, despite missing several games due to a broken hand.

At the World Cup, Suzuki shone for the Japan national team, playing every single minute before their elimination in the round of 32 after a 2-1 defeat to Brazil.

The Japanese shot-stopper’s strong displays both at club level and international stage have made him the target for several clubs, which has made signing him in the summer transfer window more difficult for Leeds .

At Elland Road, Suzuki could make the number 1 spot his own, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds can beat off the competition to sign him.