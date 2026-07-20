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Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence ‘would be thrilled’ to move back to Serie A with Inter Milan, but Roberto De Zerbi now does not want to let go of the full-back easily.

Spence arrived at Tottenham in July 2022 from Middlesbrough, signing a five-year contract with the north London club.

The 25-year-old had an impressive World Cup, becoming one of the standout performers for England under Thomas Tuchel.

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Italian giants Inter Milan have emerged as admirers of the Englishman after their move for Anan Khalaili collapsed following a failed medical.

However, the Lilywhites’ valuation of Spence has become a difficult obstacle for the Nerazzurri in signing him.

Inter Milan value the full-back at between €25m and €30m, while Tottenham are seeking a considerably higher fee.

The Nerazzurri have not given up on the idea of being able to bring Spence back to Italy; he had a loan spell with Genoa earlier in his career.

Club played for Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Rennes Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Genoa Clubs Djed Spence has played for

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), Spence ‘would be thrilled’ to head back to Serie A with Inter Milan, indicating that the main issue to resolve would be convincing Tottenham.

Following Spence’s fine displays for England, De Zerbi is now firmly opposed to letting the full-back leave unless an irresistible offer is made by Inter Milan.

Whether the Nerazzurri can put such a proposal in front of the north London side is unclear, with €40m considered to be a minimum sum to tempt Tottenham.

The Italian giants are considering a number of alternatives, including veteran performer Ivan Perisic, who is suggested to have offered himself to Inter Milan on several occasions and can move from PSV Eindhoven this summer.

Perisic, who had a stint at Tottenham between 2022 and 2024, was on the books at Inter Milan between 2015 and 2022, where he won Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Elsewhere, another Tottenham player linked with a move to Italy is Richarlison, with Juventus keeping tabs on him and believing De Zerbi’s good relationship with the Old Lady’s CEO could help them get a deal over the line.