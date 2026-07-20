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Barcelona are keen on Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro should Jules Kounde leave the Camp Nou, but Spurs are ‘unwilling to negotiate’ for the departure of the Spain international.

The 26-year-old once again saw his stock soar after playing a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant World Cup campaign.

Porro found the net twice during the tournament and earned the Man of the Match award in Spain’s semi-final victory over France after getting himself on the scoresheet.

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The right-back further underlined his value by going the full 120 minutes in the final, helping Spain overcome Argentina to be crowned world champions.

Tottenham anticipated that Porro’s rapid rise would inevitably attract the attention of Europe’s elite and acted swiftly to protect their position, tying the defender down to a new deal that runs until 2031.

Even so, the interest surrounding the Spaniard refuses to die down, with Barcelona now identifying the Perro as a target for this summer.

The operation, however, remains in the ‘initial stages’, with the Catalan giants facing several significant hurdles before a move can gather momentum.

League played in Country Segunda Division B Spain La Liga Spain Primeira Liga Portugal Premier League England Leagues Pedro Porro has played in

Barcelona must first offload current right-back Kounde and use the proceeds from his departure to finance an approach for Porro.

Kounde continues to attract interest from across Europe, including from ‘English clubs’, though no side have yet tabled an official offer for the Frenchman.

However, even if Barcelona are able to clear that obstacle and press ahead with a move, Tottenham are ‘unwilling to negotiate’ the potential sale of Porro and believe his long-term contract places them firmly in control of the situation, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

A fee of €40m is viewed as nowhere near enough to tempt Tottenham into selling Porro, while persuading the Spaniard himself to leave north London so soon after his new deal would require a ‘significant change of heart’.

Now is far from the first time the right-back has found himself on the radar of La Liga giants, having emerged as a target for Real Madrid back in May, while Manchester City have also been credited with an interest.

With the World Cup now behind him, Tottenham will be eager to welcome Porro back into their pre-season preparations, with ensuring the Spaniard remains in north London expected to rank among the club’s foremost priorities this summer.