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Tottenham Hotspur are set to sell striker Will Lankshear to Middlesbrough with the switch ‘all sealed’ between the two clubs and a medical now expected.

Middlesbrough are pocketing a portion of the huge fee that Chelsea have paid Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers and, flush with extra cash, are looking to north London.

Attacker Lankshear has emerged as the man Middlesbrough want and matters are now progressing quickly.

A deal has been agreed to take Lanskhear to the Riverside and Middlesbrough are wasting no time in getting the transfer wrapped up.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Will Lankshear leaves Tottenham and joins Middlesbrough, medical today and all sealed between clubs.”

The move will mean a permanent switch for Lankshear and end his association with Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the Championship and spent all last season on loan at Oxford United, who were ultimately relegated.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Despite the spell ending on a sour note, Lankshear expressed his appreciation for it and called the Oxford United stint an ‘absolute blessing’.

Lankshear also went on the record as explaining, in his view, that the Championship is improving in quality.

Now he will have to cope with the demands of the Championship again, but at a side with promotion ambitions.

It is unclear if Tottenham might have included a sell-on clause in the agreement to sell Lankshear to Middlesbrough, but eyes in north London will surely be on how he does at the Riverside.

Lankshear was scooped up from Sheffield United and slotted into the youth set-up at Spurs, with his senior debut for the club coming in 2024, in a Europa League clash.

He was prolific at Under-21 level for Tottenham and scored 23 times for the Spurs Under-21s side in the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign.

Spurs appear to have concluded Lankshear is unlikely to make much progress under Roberto De Zerbi going forward and are happy to cash in on him this summer.

The deal will bring some cash back into the coffers in north London after an expensive summer which has seen close to £250m splashed on new signings.