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Rangers are at major risk of missing out on defender Sankhoun Diawara as AC Milan are ‘attempting to hijack’ their swoop for his signature.

The Gers are stepping up work in the summer transfer window to back Derek McInnes, with some ready-made stars landed in the shape of Ben Godfrey, Cammy Devlin and Lawrence Shankland.

A player trading model is also still being pursued at Ibrox though and Rangers have been moving to sign Diawara from French side Troyes.

The defender was a key man in Troyes’ successful push for promotion from Ligue 2 last season and his displays and potential have made him a wanted man.

Just 20 years old, Rangers are likely to see significant growth potential in Diawara, meaning he fits their model perfectly, and want him at Ibrox.

That move though is now at major risk as, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, Italian heavyweights AC Milan are ‘attempting to hijack’ Rangers’ swoop.

The Rossoneri have swung into action and want to tempt Diawara to continue his development within their Under-23s side.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

While on paper a move to AC Milan might well appeal more for the defender, unlike the Italians, Rangers are offering him a spot in the first team.

And for Diawara, that is likely to mean chances in the Gers side under McInnes in the approaching campaign as the Ibrox outfit try to win the Scottish Premiership title and fight in Europe.

How the defender balances the competing offers and opportunities put on the table by both clubs remains to be seen, but AC Milan believe they have a chance of tilting him towards Italy.

For Rangers, losing out on Diawara now would be a bitter pill to swallow and they can only hope he resists the lure of AC Milan.

Diawara has also had interest this summer from Swiss giants FC Basel, but Rangers have looked well placed to snap him up.