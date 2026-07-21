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Aston Villa are ‘increasingly pressing’ to snap up Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who has been chased by Leeds United this summer.

The Japan international is widely expected to move on from Parma this summer, with the Italian side signing a replacement, but his involvement in the World Cup slowed things down.

With Suzuki now reporting back at Parma for pre-season preparations, developments regarding his future have been tipped to speed up.

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Leeds have made a bid for Suzuki and are keen on taking him to Elland Road, however the goalkeeper would rather be playing in Europe at his next club, leaving the Whites waiting to see if others fail to seal the deal.

Aston Villa, who can offer Champions League football and are also keen, appear to be swinging into gear in their pursuit of Suzuki.

According to Italian outlet Parma Live, Aston Villa are ‘increasingly pressing’ to land Suzuki and are talking up their spot in the Champions League to the player.

The onus though will be on Aston Villa to make an offer that Parma are happy with, especially as Leeds and Juventus, who are also keen, have so far fallen short of the club’s expectations.

Aston Villa Leeds United Emi Martinez Lucas Perri Marco Bizot Alex Cairns Joe Gauci Goalkeepers at each club

Juventus are also chasing Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, who is their first choice goalkeeper target.

Villa have so far put up a brick wall around Martinez, but if they sign Suzuki, that could potentially soften, with the door open to a move.

The news of Aston Villa’s push will come as a blow for Leeds, who are in urgent need of a goalkeeper following the departures of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Alex Cairns remains on the books, along with Lucas Perri, but the Brazilian could also leave as he is wanted by Torino, who recently stepped up talks with Leeds.

Leeds are looking at a number of other goalkeepers, including Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio, potentially meaning the goalkeeping fates of the Whites, the Bianconeri and Villa are intertwined.