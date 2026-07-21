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Burnley and Derby County are set to miss out on free agent Bamba Dieng, with the striker now on the ‘verge of signing’ for Turkish outfit Amed SK.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Ligue 1 side Lorient expired earlier this summer.

Dieng signed off his spell in France in emphatic fashion, producing the most prolific campaign of his career by netting 16 goals in just 26 appearances across all competitions.

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Those numbers did not go unnoticed, with clubs from across Europe exploring the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer, including Burnley and Derby County.

However, the pursuit soon hit a significant stumbling block, with Dieng reluctant to commit himself to Championship football, leaving the pair waiting to see if he had a rethink.

Neither club abandoned hope entirely and instead the Clarets and the Rams opted to keep a close watch on the striker’s situation while his immediate focus shifted towards representing Senegal at the World Cup.

Senegal’s campaign came to an end in the round of 32, while the striker was limited to a solitary substitute appearance throughout the competition.

Club played for Diambars Marseille Lorient Angers Clubs Bamba Dieng has played for

With his World Cup commitments behind him, the focus once again turned to his club future, with suitors awaiting his decision.

Now, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Dieng is on the ‘verge of signing’ for Amed SK, with the Turkish side now firmly in pole position to secure his services ahead of their English counterparts.

Only ‘a few minor’ details remain to be resolved before the move can be finalised, although negotiations are described as ‘very advanced’, leaving the deal expected to cross the line in the coming days.

Saudi outfit Al-Shabab also pushed to land the Senegal international, but were ultimately prevented from completing a move after failing to receive authorisation for the ‘necessary investment’, opening the door for Amed SK to seize the initiative.

The development represents a setback for both Burnley and Derby County, who will now have little choice but to turn their attention towards alternative attacking targets.

Burnley remain eager to inject fresh firepower into Turf Moor following the departures of Loum Tchaouna and Jaidon Anthony.

Strengthening the defence remains another priority for the Clarets, who continue to track Dennis Cirkin’s situation despite interest from the Bundesliga.

The Rams also remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and are pursuing former Rangers star Rabbi Matondo, though they face competition from fellow Championship sides for his signature.