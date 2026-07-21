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Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock’s agent has offered him to Turkish club Besiktas, with the player also keen on a move to the Istanbul giants.

The Black Eagles have shown immense ambition this year, as they have signed Leandro Trossard from Arsenal.

The Belgium star had interest from Premier League clubs, but he did not consider a move within England due to his respect for the Gunners.

Besiktas are also in talks to sign Liverpool great Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, however whether they will be able to win the race for the Egyptian is unclear.

However, more players from the Premier League could be on their way to the Black Eagles this summer.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Newcastle star Willock’s agent has been in Istanbul for talks with Besiktas, with the Magpies midfielder offered to the Turkish side.

And it has been suggested that the ex-England youth international is ready to make a move to Bestikas in the ongoing window.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The 26-year-old’s agent is believed to have left Istanbul after discussing his client’s potential new destination.

The Magpies have lost their star midfielder in the shape of Sandro Tonali, who joined Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money move.

And club captain Bruno Guimaraes is being tempted by the Premier League champions, and it is evident that Eddie Howe will need midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Willock has struggled to nail down a spot in the side under Howe and Newcastle could see value in offloading him now.

The 26-year-old has made 182 appearances for the Magpies in his five seasons at the club, suffering multiple injury issues on Tyneside following his £25m move from the Emirates.

And with only one year left on his current Newcastle deal, the club hierarchy could look to welcome offers for his departure.

Whether the Turkish side will look to take the opportunity to make a move for Willock in the coming days remains to be seen.