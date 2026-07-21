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Coventry City are standing ‘ready to make a move’ for Lois Openda ‘if there’s any room for a deal’ with the Juventus striker.

The Belgian forward joined Juventus on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer for €4m, with an obligation to buy that saw the Italian giants pay a further €40m this summer.

Openda struggled to make an impact in Italian football, but Juventus were still required to complete the €44m deal, a decision former chief executive Damien Comolli has since admitted was a mistake.

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Despite a disappointing campaign, the 26-year-old is still attracting transfer market interest with multiple clubs keen on him and an exit from Juventus a very likely scenario.

Leeds United were suggested to be ‘pursuing’ the Belgian striker last month, but the trail has gone cold recently and it is unclear if the Whites are still in the mix.

Openda is on the radar of French side Lens, who are looking at taking him back to Ligue 1, while Lyon are another French side who are keen.

Coventry are maintaining their interest and according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Sky Blues are ‘ready to make a move’ if there is room for a deal to happen.

Interested club League Coventry City Premier League Lens Ligue 1 Lyon Ligue 1 Interested in Lois Openda

While clubs are convinced about Openda’s qualities, there remain concerns about the financial aspect as he is on a hefty salary at Juventus.

As such, any talks are considered to be difficult and may need to involve Juventus covering part of his salary, or the striker taking a pay cut.

Signing Openda, who has experience of playing top-flight football and has made regular Champions League appearances for Juventus and RB Leipzig, could be considered a coup for Coventry.

The Belgian striker still has four years left on his contract with Juventus, but the club remain keen to offload him.

Any move would be more likely on loan in order for Juventus to avoid recording a huge loss on the books.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues have been boosted in their pursuit of Fikayo Tomori , with the AC Milan defender rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia.

With Newcastle United also keen on Tomori, Frank Lampard will look to use his prior association with the defender to convince him to move to Coventry.