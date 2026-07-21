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Manor Solomon remains a complicated deal for Fiorentina to do, but Tottenham Hotspur are ‘expected to lower their asking price’ for the attacker.

Solomon has returned to the north London club following an underwhelming season on loan in Spain and Italy.

He played only eleven games in the first half of the term for La Liga side Villarreal, while featuring 19 times for Serie A side Fiorentina in the latter half of the campaign.

Solomon’s stint at Fiorentina was mixed, but he did make an impression on occasion and gave La Viola a real headache over keeping him.

It was suggested he was doing everything to get Fiorentina to keep him, but the €10m option to buy has been considered too high by the Italians.

Ex-Spurs deal-maker Fabio Paratici is pulling the strings at La Viola and has been looking to secure a discount for the Israel international.

Solomon’s current deal does not expire for two more years in N17 and he looks set for limited game time if he remains at the club.

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The 26-year-old wide attacker is expected to leave the club this summer, but his asking price of €10m has been a sticking point for any potential deal.

However, that could change now, as according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Spurs are expected to lower their asking price for Solomon at some point this summer.

How far down from the €10m mark Tottenham are willing to go is unclear at this point.

And while Fiorentina want to bring him back, the deal is currently considered to be complicated, in part due to the price.

The Tuscany club have other options they are considering and Solomon remains one of them for the Italian club.

Spurs are currently trying to sign Manchester City winger Savinho, for whom they have made an offer as well.

La Viola have spent handsomely so far this summer and it remains to be seen whether Solomon will be a Fiorentina player by the end of the window.