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French side Lens have submitted an offer for Rapid Vienna midfielder Romeo Amane amid interest from Championship trio Birmingham City, Wrexham and Sheffield United, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old central midfielder enjoyed an impressive campaign with Rapid Vienna last season, helping the Austrian club secure a fifth-place finish in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Amane featured 49 times across all competitions, contributing four assists and scoring a decisive goal against Ried in May to seal Conference League qualification for the upcoming season.

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It was a significant step forward in his second campaign with the club after managing just 13 appearances following his arrival in January 2025.

His performances in the Austrian Bundesliga have not gone unnoticed, with Championship clubs Sheffield United, Wrexham and Birmingham City all credited with an interest in signing him this summer.

The former BK Hacken midfielder, who won two Swedish Cups and an Allsvenskan title, can operate as a defensive or central midfielder, making him an attractive option for clubs chasing promotion.

Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen have also been in the race and even submitted an offer late last month, although talks have not progressed any further since then.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now another contender has entered the picture, with Lens joining the race by submitting an undisclosed offer for the 23-year-old midfielder.

The Ligue 1 side view Amane as a potential replacement for Mamadou Sangare, who has attracted significant interest following an impressive campaign that saw Lens secure a top-two finish.

Amane has previously been linked with a move to the British Isles, with Celtic monitoring him in 2024, although he opted to remain in Sweden at the time.

A move to Birmingham could well appeal for Amane, with the St Andrew’s side having an ambitious project and clear promotion ambitions.

Wrexham will also hope to challenge for promotion after an encouraging season, while Sheffield United will be hoping for a marked improvement after the Blades endured a disappointing mid-table finish last season.

The move by Lens though now increases the pressure on the Championship sides if they do wish to sign Amane, as he could soon slip through their fingers.