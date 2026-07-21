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Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho ‘has told Aston Villa’ that he is open to moving to Villa Park as talks continue between the two clubs over a potential deal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Unai Emery’s side are set to receive a significant financial boost from Morgan Rogers’ impending move to the Blues, a transfer that would strengthen Villa’s position in the market this summer.

The Villans have already banked further funds after completing the sale of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United.

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Aston Villa have already bolstered their midfield by signing World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi alongside Joao Gomes from Wolves.

Their attention has now shifted towards reinforcing the attack, with Garnacho emerging as a genuine option as Aston Villa and Chelsea explore the possibility of doing business once again.

The Argentine has also attracted strong interest from Italian giants Roma, who are hoping to lure him away from the Premier League.

However, Aston Villa have now received a boost, with Garnacho having informed the Midlands outfit that he is ‘open’ to joining them this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

While discussions have yet to reach a final agreement, negotiations between the Villans and Chelsea are continuing.

With Chelsea also keen to part ways with the winger, a deal could gather pace in the coming days.

There have already been suggestions that Aston Villa have submitted an initial proposal in the form of a loan deal containing an option to buy.

It remains unclear whether that structure is acceptable to Chelsea, although talks are said to be progressing in a ‘positive’ direction.

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge only last summer, Garnacho endured a difficult campaign, scoring just once in 24 Premier League appearances, and is now looking to revive his career with a fresh start elsewhere.

Whether Roma will return with a renewed attempt to hijack the move remains to be seen, although Aston Villa may currently hold the financial edge.

There are also indications that Emery’s side admire striker Nicolas Jackson, raising the possibility that his future could also form part of discussions between the two clubs.