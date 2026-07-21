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Portsmouth are now in the process of finalising the capture of Daniel Bielica after the shot-stopper ‘landed in England’ ahead of his move to Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with NAC Breda, creating an opportunity for interested sides to test the Dutch outfit’s resolve this summer.

Pompey identified the situation early and moved quickly, opening talks earlier this month before submitting a number of offers for the goalkeeper.

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NAC, however, initially stood firm, refusing to enter serious negotiations and delaying any breakthrough despite Portsmouth’s persistent interest.

The situation later shifted, with the Dutch outfit approaching Portsmouth to re-open talks, paving the way for fresh negotiations between the two clubs.

A valuation gap had threatened to derail the move, with Portsmouth hoping to strike a deal worth around €500,000, while NAC valued the Poland international at more than €800,000.

Following further talks, the two clubs eventually reached a compromise, agreeing a fee in the region of over €600,000 to send Bielica to the Championship.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Poland international has now arrived in England to complete the move, with only ‘a few formalities’ remaining before the transfer is finalised, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof.

With everything progressing as expected, an official announcement is anticipated in the coming days.

Attention will now turn to how much game time Bielica receives at Fratton Park, particularly with one of Portsmouth’s current goalkeeping options, Josef Bursik, ruled out until September.

The Polish shot-stopper kept 13 clean sheets in 66 appearances for NAC and will now look to make his mark in the Championship.

Bielica has been keen to make the move to Portsmouth and has now got his wish.

John Mousinho’s side can also turn their focus towards further reinforcements, with Pompey continuing to pursue Rangers target Aribim Pepple.