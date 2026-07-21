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Leeds United target Michele Di Gregorio could stay put at Juventus this summer, despite the Bianconeri remaining in the market for another goalkeeper.

Juventus have been publicly chasing a goalkeeper all summer, with Liverpool‘s Alisson their initial top choice, though Aston Villa‘s Emi Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur‘s Guglielmo Vicario are now the most likely additions.

The Bianconeri have been open to offloading Di Gregorio, who failed to convince between the sticks last season.

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The Italian goalkeeper still has three years left on his current deal with the club, but due to uncertainty surrounding his future at Turin has become a target for several clubs, including Leeds.

The Whites have seen the departures of Illan Meslier to Arsenal as well as Karl Darlow to Manchester United, and have emerged as potential buyers of the Juventus man even if Di Gregorio would prefer to continue life in Turin.

Even given his desire to stay, Juventus have been focused on offloading him this summer.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the feeling that Di Gregorio might not move ‘grows daily’ in Turin.

Di Gregorio could still remain at Juventus even if the club succeed in bringing in a new goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper Age Lucas Perri 28 Alex Cairns 33 Senior goalkeepers on the books at Leeds United

The news is a blow for Leeds as they urgently hunt a new shot-stopper, especially with competition for Parma’s Zion Suzuki fierce.

Leeds may even be a further goalkeeper down soon as Italian side Torino continue to press to sign Lucas Perri.

The Yorkshire giants would likely need to add two goalkeepers to the ranks if Perri goes and the position is quickly becoming key for Leeds this summer.

Darlow provided an experienced and capable option between the sticks and with Perri having seemingly lost Daniel Farke’s faith last season, slotting him in would be a risk.

Leeds will likely continue to keep a close eye on Di Gregorio, but they look increasingly dependent upon the transfer dominos falling their way soon.