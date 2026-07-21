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Aston Villa and Sunderland target Matias Soule is wanted by Fiorentina, with La Viola sporting director Fabio Paratici stepping up talks on a deal, despite the feeling the Roma winger is ‘preferring a spell abroad’.

The 23-year-old established himself as one of Roma’s reliable performers last season, registering seven goals and eight assists across 41 appearances in an overall positive campaign in the Italian capital.

The Argentine played a role as the Giallorossi secured Champions League football for next season, although uncertainty continues to surround whether he will still be part of the squad when the new campaign gets underway.

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Aston Villa have tracked the winger’s progress for several months and made contact with his entourage, though nothing has materialised as yet.

The battle for his signature has since gathered further momentum, with Sunderland entering the picture this month and suggestions that Soule would seriously consider a move to the Stadium of Light, adding another intriguing layer to the chase.

Saudi Pro League outfits also explored a move for the Argentine, but none of their advances appealed to Soule and that interest has since cooled.

Now there is interest from within Serie A, where Fiorentina are exploring potentially signing the Argentine from their league rivals.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Paratici has opened talks with Soule’s representatives to see if there is common ground on a move.

Soule earns €2.5m per year, which could be tricky for Fiorentina to reach, but is not deemed impossible.

Whether the negotiations develop into a deal remains uncertain, while a boost for the Premier League sides is that Soule is ‘perhaps preferring a spell abroad’.

However, there has not yet been a firm approach for Soule from a Premier League side, leaving the Argentine considering whether to play the waiting game.

Whether Aston Villa or Sunderland respond to Fiorentina’s latest move remains to be seen, but both Premier League sides likely have the financial firepower to present better terms than La Viola.

Fiorentina have already come out on top in battles with Premier League clubs for targets this summer though, landing Arthur Atta and Christ Oulai despite English interest, and they will hope to repeat the feat in the race for Soule.

Regardless of Soule’s future, Roma remain firmly focused on a move for West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, who is now also wanted by Al-Hilal.