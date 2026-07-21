Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Leeds United midfield target Mandela Keita is inclined to make a move to England this summer, boosting the Whites’ hopes of landing him to bolster their engine room.

Daniel Farke’s side have already turned to the free agent market to bolster their attacking options by snapping up Harry Wilson; they did the same last summer, with the arrivals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Attention has also been paid to the defensive department, with Leeds splashing €38m to secure the services of Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A new number 1 remains firmly on the club’s agenda, with Leeds actively pursuing shot-stopper Zion Suzuki despite having to fend off competition from Aston Villa.

While working on a deal for Suzuki, the Peacocks have also cast an eye over his Parma team-mate Keita, who has quietly emerged as another midfield option under consideration.

Leeds have also been handed encouragement in the race after Inter Milan, who had been showing serious interest in the midfielder, eased off in their pursuit.

Now, according to Italian outlet Parma Live, Keita ‘seems inclined to fly to’ England this summer, in a development that will boost Leeds.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Although the Belgian’s stance points firmly towards Premier League football, no English club has ‘yet made a move’, leaving the situation delicately poised.

However, Leeds could yet accelerate their interest following Keita’s indication, while discussions over the midfielder may also arise during negotiations for Suzuki, who continues to occupy the club’s attention as one of a number of goalkeeping targets.

The Belgian still has three years left to run on his Parma contract and has grown into one of the driving forces in their midfield, meaning the Serie A outfit are unlikely to part with him without commanding a sizeable fee.

Leeds though, using the financial power of Premier League football, will back themselves to have the money needed if a swoop for Keita is signed off on.

The 24-year-old missed just one Serie A outing last season, showing both his consistency and the trust placed in him by Parma.

Meanwhile, Keita is not the only Serie A midfielder on Leeds’ radar, with the Whites also keeping tabs on AC Milan’s Yunus Musah, although they face competition from within Serie A.