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Serie A giants Fiorentina consider Aston Villa transfer target Alejandro Garnacho to be ‘out of reach’ due to his hefty price tag and salary expectations.

The Manchester United academy graduate failed to light up Stamford Bridge last season and Chelsea are open to shipping him out if the price is right, especially given they are landing Morgan Rogers from Villa for £117m.

Aston Villa want to do further business with Chelsea and talks are now under way to take Garnacho to Villa Park, with Unai Emery a firm fan.

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It has been widely suggested that the move is one Garnacho is open to making, with Aston Villa having Champions League football to offer.

Fiorentina, who have close links with the Premier League through their sporting director Fabio Paratici, have also kept a close eye on the situation.

They have already signed Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur, with the player revealing that Paratici had a ‘huge impact’ on his move to Italy.

Fiorentina are showing real ambition in the market and, in need of a winger, have been looking at Garnacho as a potential option.

Departed Youri Tielemans Donyell Malen Lewis Dobbin Enzo Barrenechea Morgan Rogers* *expected Aston Villa player exits

However, according to Italian daily Corriere Fiorentino (via Firenze Viola), the Argentine is ‘considered out of reach’ at Fiorentina, but due to the amount he would cost and also his wages.

With Aston Villa firmly in the mix for Garnacho, the chances of doing a cut-price deal with Chelsea for him appear non-existent for the Italian side.

Reinforcing the wide areas is a priority for Fiorentina following the end of Manor Solomon and Jack Harrison’s respective loans.

Bringing Solomon back has been on the agenda, but Tottenham Hotspur‘s price is too high for La Viola, sitting at £8.5m.

Fiorentina though feel Spurs might be forced to cut it later this summer.

There is also interest in Burnley winger Luca Koleosho, however Fiorentina’s £8.5m proposal has so far not proven enough for the Clarets.

Aston Villa could sign Garnacho on loan with an obligation to buy, though the level of any fee is unclear amid Chelsea’s £43m asking price.