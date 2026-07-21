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Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has given his ‘openness’ to a move to Inter Milan, but the Italians still consider his price to be ‘too high’.

Two Premier League-proven centre-backs, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, were unveiled by Tottenham last month.

Despite Roberto De Zerbi being an admirer of the defender, Romero is understood to have made it clear he wants to leave Spurs amid the club’s summer rebuild.

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The Tottenham star has only recently concluded his World Cup campaign, playing a key role as Argentina finished runners-up, and is now in a position to decide his next move.

The 28-year-old, however, still has three years remaining on his contract, while Tottenham’s €50m valuation has limited the number of clubs capable of pursuing a deal.

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest, although the Argentine is believed to favour a move to the Catalan giants if given the choice.

Barcelona, however, are not actively pursuing a deal because of their wealth of options at centre-back and would only explore a move should the right opportunity arise.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Inter Milan were initially assessing Spurs team-mate Djed Spence before Romero’s name was put forward, although Tottenham’s valuation means any move could likely depend on late developments in the transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Romero has given his ‘openness’ to a move to Inter Milan this summer.

Inter Milan continue to be in touch with the defender’s entourage about a possible move.

However, at present the Italians view Tottenham’s price tag for the defender as ‘too high’.

Having previously represented Atalanta and Genoa before moving to the Premier League, the Argentina international is well acquainted with the demands of Serie A and would not be opposed to returning to Italy.

With just under 90 Serie A appearances and 123 Premier League outings to his name, it remains to be seen whether Inter can meet Tottenham’s demands and strike an agreement for the experienced centre-back.