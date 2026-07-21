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Tottenham Hotspur will not face competition from Sunderland for Ligue 1 attacker Folarin Balogun as he is not on the Black Cats’ radar.

Balogun came through Arsenal’s academy before gaining senior experience during loan spells at Middlesbrough and Reims, ahead of joining Monaco on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring 19 goals and registering five assists in 43 appearances as Monaco finished seventh in Ligue 1 and secured European football.

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The striker also impressed at the World Cup, scoring three goals in four appearances for the United States.

The USA striker has emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and it was suggested that the north London club ‘will be making a big move’ for him after the World Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi has strengthened in defence and midfield, with Spurs next expected to turn their attention to final third arrivals, amid interest also in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, a move which ‘intrigues’ the Portuguese.

Sunderland also need to add in attack, with the club notably having cashed in on Eliezer Mayenda, who has been sold to Rennes for a fee of €25m.

Sunderland attackers Tottenham attackers Brian Brobbey Richarlison Nilson Angulo Mathys Tel Romaine Mundle Dominic Solanke Wilson Isidor Mohammed Kudus Luis Semedo Dane Scarlett Wilson Odobert Sunderland and Tottenham’s attackers

The Black Cats have been linked with entering the race to bring Balogun back to England, which would have put them in competition with Tottenham.

They are not though chasing him.

Journalist Keith Downie wrote on X: “Sunderland are not trying to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco.

“The USA international appears to be in demand this summer, but he’s not on #SAFC radar.”

The news will come as a boost for Spurs as they will not have to compete against Regis Le Bris’ side if they do lodge a bid for Balogun in the coming days and weeks.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have received a boost in the pursuit of Roony Bardghji, with Sporting Lisbon not making a bid for the Barcelona winger, despite claims to the contrary.

The Black Cats’ hopes of signing Matias Soule have received little clarity after Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini refused to be drawn on the winger’s future, although he admitted the Argentine returned from his summer break carrying a few extra kilos.