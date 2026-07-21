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Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Rafael Leao’s entourage are set to hold talks with Galatasaray ‘very soon’, with the Turkish champions keen on signing the AC Milan star.

The 27-year-old is expected to move on from the San Siro this summer, while the Rossoneri are unlikely to stand in his way should the right proposal arrive.

The Portugal international has also opted to part ways with his long-time representative as he prepares for what could be a defining move in his career, further fuelling speculation over his future.

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Spurs have been keeping a close watch on the winger’s situation and were encouraged by suggestions that Leao would be intrigued by the opportunity to work under Roberto De Zerbi.

Aston Villa have also entered the picture, with the Midlands outfit identifying Leao as a potential attacking addition as Morgan Rogers edges closer to a big-money move to Chelsea.

The anticipated windfall would hand Unai Emery’s side greater spending power should Aston Villa decide to step up their pursuit of the Portugal international.

There are also positive signals from the player’s camp, with indications that Leao would not dismiss the prospect of a move to Villa Park this summer.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 Lille 2018-2019 AC Milan 2019- Rafael Leao’s career history

However, the race for the Portuguese is no longer centred solely around the Premier League, with Galatasaray also ‘interested’ in a potential deal.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Galatasaray and Leao’s entourage are expected to hold talks ‘very soon’ as the Yellow-Reds look to accelerate negotiations.

The Cimbom already have a proposal worth €8m net per season plus bonuses ‘on the table’ for the Portugal international in an attempt to persuade him to join.

Whether Leao is prepared to swap one of Europe’s top five leagues for Turkish football at this stage of his career remains unclear, with the winger still expected to weigh up any opportunities that emerge from the Premier League.

Galatasaray’s aggressive pursuit could nevertheless force the hand of both Aston Villa and Tottenham, who may need to step up their interest if they are serious about securing Leao’s signature before the Turkish champions gain the upper hand.

Meanwhile, irrespective of how the pursuit of Leao develops, Aston Villa still appear set to welcome an AC Milan star this summer, with the Midlands outfit closing in on a deal for Pervis Estupinan.