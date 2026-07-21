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Commentator Adam Pope has lauded Leeds United‘s latest signing Tarik Muharemovic, describing him as ‘very, very tall’ and highlighting his ability to make interceptions, which he believes will help him assimilate into the Premier League.

Leeds have been looking to strengthen their defence following Pascal Struijk’s departure to Brighton and identified the signing of a new centre-back as a priority.

Muharemovic has been in demand this summer after impressing for Serie A side Sassuolo and Bosnia at the World Cup.

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Now the Whites have officially secured the signature of the 23-year-old, beating off interest from several clubs and splashing out €38m to get the deal done.

The Bosnian international has signed a five-year contract with Leeds and hopes are high he can become a key defensive weapon for Daniel Farke and his three at the back system.

Leeds commentator Pope believes that Muharemovic’s height is one of his biggest strengths, which he feels justifies spending a significant amount on him.

The commentator also pointed out that the defender’s ability to make interceptions is a standout quality.

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Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (04:59), he said: “One of his best qualities, I would say, not least the fact that he’s come through for a lot of money, £34m, but very, very tall.

“But I think his interception qualities really seem to stand out.”

Pope believes Muharemovic has the qualities needed to adapt to the Premier League, pointing to his experience in Serie A with Sassuolo and his development at Juventus despite still being only 23 years old.

The commentator feels Leeds see the Bosnian defender as a long-term investment, suggesting the five-year deal reflects the club’s belief that the defender could increase in value in the coming years.

“There’s a lot of qualities that you think could see him assimilate well into the Premier League.

“23, had a season in Serie A with Sassuolo, having been there before on loan.

“He’s got a Juventus background, Austrian background before that.

“And obviously he’s played at a high level, now at a young age.

“You must think that on a five-year deal that they must feel that there’s some resale value maybe there down the line if required.”

Leeds will hope that Muharemovic can help them push for higher ambitions next season as Farke prepares his side for their second season back in the Premier League.

The Whites are linked with another defender in Oumar Solet, but face fresh competition from Serie A giants Napoli, who are ‘keeping an eye’ on the Udinese star.