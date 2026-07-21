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Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal could hijack Roma’s deal for Crysencio Summerville, but the West Ham United star ‘has not yet accepted the destination’.

Summerville is expected to leave West Ham in the summer transfer window, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League in the recent campaign.

The 24-year-old winger’s stock rose substantially after his strong performances with the Netherlands at the World Cup, where he contributed to four goals in four games.

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The Dutch international still has three years remaining on his contract, but it seems highly likely that he will leave this summer due to interest from several clubs across Europe.

It appeared that Roma were in the ‘closing stages’ to bring Summerville to Italy, but it seems that the transfer saga has taken another big twist.

Now, Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have submitted a bid substantially higher than Roma’s and West Ham are happy with it.

The Saudi side have also blown Roma’s personal terms offer out of the water as they try to hijack the deal.

However, according to Italian journalist Michele De Blasis, Summerville ‘has not yet accepted the destination’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

That will boost Roma’s hopes, but Al-Hilal are likely not to have moved for Summerville if they thought he would reject the move.

West Ham United could be hoping for a bidding war with several interested clubs, as Aston Villa were also ‘keeping a close eye’ on Summerville’s situation at the London Stadium.

Summerville endured a mixed season due to injuries, but still managed to make 31 Premier League appearances and make nine goal contributions.

West Ham will want the matter resolving quickly as they look to back Nuno Espirito Santo with fresh faces.

Now Roma will have to hope that Summerville knocks Al-Hilal back as on a financial level the Serie A side could find it impossible to compete with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Summerville also has his Netherlands career to consider and it could potentially be harmed by heading off to play in Saudi Arabia.