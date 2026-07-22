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Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that attacker Daizen Maeda joining Premier League new boys Ipswich Town would be a ‘bad deal’ for the Japanese and the Bhoys.

Maeda initially arrived at Celtic Park on loan from Japanese outfit Yokohama FC in 2022, before signing permanently for the club later that year in July.

The 28-year-old attacker’s future at the club has been in doubt over the past few years, with several sides keen on him, notably Fenerbahce in the summer of 2025.

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Now, it appears that the Japan international could join Ipswich Town this summer and Sutton claimed that it is a ‘bad deal’ for the player and Celtic.

The Bhoys legend feels Maeda’s approximate £10m transfer fee is very low and he could also be relegated and play in the Championship next season.

Sutton wrote on X: “Maeda is worth much more than £10 million and will find himself playing Championship football the following season.

“Bad deal for Celtic and Maeda.”

In the recent campaign, Maeda made 54 appearances in all competitions, contributing to 27 goals, and helped Celtic secure a domestic double.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The 28-year-old is one of the leaders in the dressing room, and Celtic boss Martin O’Neill lavished praise on his performances after a slow start in the past campaign.

However, Maeda has entered the final year of his contract with the club, and with strong displays with the Japan national team at the World Cup, keeping hold of him beyond the summer could be difficult.

Besides that, Maeda might not be the only high-profile player to leave Celtic Park this season, as midfielder Arne Engels has garnered interest from a host of clubs.

Celtic have been preparing themselves to improve the squad during the course of the summer transfer window and the Bhoys ‘have reached an agreement’ on personal terms with Mika Baur from Paderborn.

It remains to be seen how manager O’Neill will deal with the situation and who will come through the door this summer to fill the void left by Maeda.