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Turkish champions Galatasaray are considering making a move for wantaway Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero if they lose former Spurs star Davinson Sanchez.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already bolstered their central defensive ranks with the arrivals of Jean-Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

However, Spurs have also parted ways with highly-rated centre-back Luca Vuskovic, while Radu Dragusin has been allowed to head out on a temporary deal to Fiorentina, which could become a permanent move.

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The prospect of another centre-back departing north London has already emerged amid the uncertainty surrounding Romero’s future with the Lilywhites, despite De Zerbi being a huge admirer of the Argentine.

There have been indications Barcelona hold an interest in the centre-back, but his asking price is believed to be beyond the Catalan giants’ reach.

Inter Milan have likewise flirted with the prospect of luring the defender to the San Siro, but his valuation has once again proved a formidable stumbling block.

Romero does want to leave Tottenham though and another potential destination has entered the equation, with Galatasaray adding Romero to their shortlist, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Club Years Atletico Nacional 2013-2016 Ajax 2016-2017 Tottenham Hotspur 2017-2023 Galatasaray 2023- Davinson Sanchez’s career history

The Cimbom have placed the Argentine on their ‘agenda as a precaution’ should former Spurs man Sanchez be prised away from Istanbul amid mounting interest from a number of clubs.

Should Sanchez move on, the Turkish giants are expected to ramp up their efforts to take Romero away from north London.

Even then, whether the Argentine would be prepared to trade one of Europe’s elite leagues for Turkish football remains far from certain, while Spurs are equally unlikely to entertain his departure without commanding a premium fee.

There is an increasing sense though that Tottenham and Romero have reached the end of their road together.

Tottenham’s hard-bargain stance has already been laid bare during Inter’s pursuit of Djed Spence, as it emerged Spurs’ hefty valuation proved a bridge too far for the Serie A giants.

Romero is currently enjoying a break following Argentina’s World Cup campaign, where their quest to secure back-to-back World Cups was brought to an end by Spain in the final.

The Argentine’s future in north London could come under even greater scrutiny as the summer window progresses, with further developments still expected to unfold.