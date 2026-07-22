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Bologna have now been left ‘waiting and hoping’ on Mikel Amondarain after Nottingham Forest moved into the race for his signature.

Amondarain joined Argentine side Estudiantes through their youth academy in 2024, spending one year rising through the club’s youth ranks.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract and officially joined the senior squad in July 2025, making his debut later that month.

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The defensive midfielder has made 40 appearances for Estudiantes, while chipping in with four goals and three assists.

The Argentine’s versatility and ability to play in multiple positions have made him an attractive option in the transfer market.

He is considered a box-to-box player, who can surge forward but also protect the defence when required, and he was a striker in his youth.

Amondarain seemed close to joining Serie A side Bologna until a few days ago, but a financial agreement was never reached between the two parties.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Now the Serie A side are growing increasingly concerned that they may not be able to sign the 21-year-old given the entry of Nottingham Forest into the race.

News that Nottingham Forest want the Argentine broke earlier this week, with the City Ground side having been working on a deal in the background.

Now, according to Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino, Bologna have been left ‘waiting and hoping’ that they can someone beat Nottingham Forest to Amondarain.

Estudiantes have no intention of granting discounts on the Argentine and are stuck at a price between €9m and €10m.

It remains to be seen when Nottingham Forest will make an official move to secure the signature of Amondarain this summer.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Tricky Trees are looking to add quality signings to their squad to push for higher ambitions next season.

Nottingham Forest have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jhon Lucumi after Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci admitted the defender will be allowed to leave this summer if the right offer arrives.

Elsewhere, a move to Olympiacos for Nottingham Forest target Oso has stalled after Sevilla demanded more than the Greek side were prepared to pay.