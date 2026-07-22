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Juventus could push ahead with a move to sign wantaway West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo if the Hammers agree to ‘favourable terms’.

Todibo initially arrived at the London Stadium on loan from French club Nice in 2024, before signing a four-year deal with the club in the summer of 2025, with Juventus keen at the time.

The Frenchman has played on a regular basis when fit, but the situation has changed.

The 26-year-old has had a rocky relationship with West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and is believed to want to leave the club this summer.

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West Ham being relegated to the Championship has also made rebuilding bridges with Nuno not especially appealing for Todibo.

The French defender has been linked with a few clubs in the transfer window, and last month, Fenerbahce were keen on him, but they have signed Nathan Ake.

Now, Todibo has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Juventus, but only if West Ham are willing to agree a loan deal or a move ‘on favourable terms’, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve).

The Old Lady are evaluating alternatives in the event defender Bremer leaves this summer and Todibo is not the only option, as the club are also keeping tabs on AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

What terms West Ham might want to let Todibo depart remains to be seen, but cash has been tight at Juventus this summer.

Todibo endured a mixed season, being in and out of the squad, missing a few games due to injuries and suspensions, and ultimately he made only 25 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old still has three years left on his current deal with the Hammers, but his stint in London could come to an end soon.

Todibo’s agents are sure to be exploring multiple escape routes from West Ham, however a move to Juventus is likely to appeal to the Frenchman.