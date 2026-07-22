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Inter Milan have decided to pull the plug on their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence after deeming Spurs’ valuation of the defender ‘excessively high’.

The Nerazzurri had earmarked Spence as their standout candidate to fill the right wing-back berth ahead of the new season, with the Englishman firmly established as their preferred option in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old’s ability to operate with equal assurance on either flank has only heightened his appeal, making him an especially attractive proposition for the Serie A champions.

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Spence also played a key role in England‘s World Cup campaign, helping the Three Lions secure a third-place finish, a run that has only further strengthened his growing reputation.

There had been suggestions the defender was enthusiastic about a move to the San Siro this summer, though Roberto De Zerbi was never keen to part company with him.

However, Spurs had placed a hefty valuation on the Englishman, leaving the Nerazzurri facing a significant financial hurdle.

Nevertheless, the Serie A champions pressed ahead with their attempts, opening fresh lines of communication as they explored whether common ground could be found over a potential deal.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, the Italian outfit have decided ‘not to proceed’ with a move for Spence, at least under the current circumstances.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Tottenham’s valuation of more than £40m has been ‘deemed excessively high’ by Inter, ultimately convincing the Nerazzurri to step away from negotiations for the time being.

Whether the Serie A outfit will eventually revisit a move for the defender should Tottenham soften their stance remains to be seen, although Spurs’ firm determination to retain Spence means such a scenario appears far from imminent.

At the same time, the Nerazzurri are expected to turn their attention towards alternative profiles, with Nottingham Forest star Dan Ndoye among the names already featuring prominently on their shortlist.

Meanwhile, Spurs are set to keep Spence firmly within their plans and will be eager to reintegrate the defender into their pre-season preparations when he returns from his break.