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Everton and Fulham are considered to be ‘the most serious contenders’ now for the signature of Juventus attacker Lois Openda, with the Premier League duo joining the race for the Coventry City target.

Despite only arriving at Juventus last summer, the Belgian has swiftly fallen down the pecking order under the Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti following a disappointing debut campaign.

Consequently, a host of clubs have become alerted to the striker’s uncertain situation and begun keeping close tabs on his availability, with Leeds United and Coventry City among those to enter the frame as early as May.

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A return to Lens, where he previously established himself, has increasingly come into focus, with fellow Ligue 1 outfits Rennes and Lyon also accelerating their attempts to lure Openda back to Ligue 1.

Leeds interest has cooled in recent weeks, while Coventry City have recently been tipped to be positioning themselves for a move for the Belgian.

In France, Lyon have also ‘stepped up their pursuit’ and are attempting to broker an agreement with the Old Lady.

A move to the Premier League for Openda could be the most likely however, with Everton and Fulham now joining the hunt.

Linked club Coventry City Leeds United Lens Lyon Everton Fulham Linked with Lois Openda

Aaccording to French outlet Jeunesfooteux, the pair are ‘the most serious contenders’ given their financial muscle in the race.

Both clubs are considered to possess decisive advantages in the race through their ‘greater financial clout and media exposure’, factors believed capable of swaying the Belgian in their favour.

Whether the Toffees or the Cottagers ultimately emerge victorious in the race for Openda’s services is yet to become clear, but their entry into the race is a worry for Coventry City.

Frank Lampard has been keen to scoop up Openda, but now has genuine Premier League competition.

The arrival of fresh Premier League interest will also represent a significant setback for the French clubs, who could struggle to rival the financial strength on offer, leaving the deal in danger of slipping beyond their grasp.

Meanwhile, Everton’s hopes of landing Watford star Nestory Irankunda could suffer a setback, with Sporting Lisbon preparing to increase the amount they are prepared to pay for the winger, who the Toffees want to sign.