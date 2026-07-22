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Everton have been dealt a potential setback in the race for Watford star Nestory Irankunda, with Sporting Lisbon ready to ‘raise the bar’ in their bid to prise the winger away.

The Toffees have already converted the loan spells of Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George into permanent acquisitions following their respective stints at the club last term, but neither move has strengthened last season’s offering.

David Moyes’ side also reinforced the engine room through the arrival of Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough last month though, in a proper fresh face boost.

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They have since turned their attention towards attacking reinforcements, pursuing Dario Osorio, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal, while remaining keen on Edon Zhegrova, with Juventus prepared to sanction his departure.

Another name to enter Everton’s thinking is Barcelona star Roony Bardghji, with the Toffees receiving encouragement after it emerged that Sporting Lisbon were not chasing the Swede.

However, the Portuguese giants are threatening to derail Everton’s pursuit of Irankunda, a player the Merseyside outfit have been keeping close tabs on.

Watford are understood to value the Australian at around €20m, a figure Sporting Lisbon were initially unwilling to entertain after drawing the line at €15m.

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That position has now shifted, with the Portuguese champions having decided to ‘raise the bar’ in their pursuit of the winger.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Sporting Lisbon are now ‘willing to pay’ a package worth between €15m and €20m, inclusive of bonuses, in an effort to secure Irankunda’s signature ahead of Everton.

Given player exits, Sporting Lisbon ‘decided to make a greater effort’ to land the attacker.

Whether the improved offer will prove sufficient to convince the Hornets is yet to become clear, although the Portuguese giants’ intention to push for Irankunda suggests an agreement could be struck.

Everton are likely to view the latest development as a considerable blow, with the Toffees needing to move decisively if they are to avoid being edged out of the race.

Despite only arriving at Vicarage Road last summer, the winger has swiftly established himself as a pivotal figure within the Watford squad, with that rapid rise also placing him on Trabzonspor’s radar earlier in this window.

The 20-year-old was also part of Australia’s World Cup squad and even found the back of the net during the tournament, further underlining the immense potential he possesses.

Whether Sporting Lisbon ultimately succeed in striking an agreement with Watford, or Everton come with a more attractive proposition, remains to be seen.