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Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is ‘in talks’ with Champions League outfit Olympiacos over a move to the Greek Super League club.

The Brazilian star was a popular figure during his time at Liverpool, where he became a trusted option for Jurgen Klopp.

Fabinho lifted every trophy available for Liverpool to win during his time at Anfield, notably scooping the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool banked £40m from selling Fabinho to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 and he penned a three-year deal.

Now Fabinho is looking at his options and could potentially head back to European football this summer.

He is now ‘in talks’ with Greek giants Olympiacos, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopulos, as the Piraeus-based side explore whether an agreement can be reached.

Olympiacos are in the qualifiers for the Champions League this summer, meaning a move to the Greek club could potentially see Fabinho come up against Liverpool in the competition at some point.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Landing the experienced Brazilian would be a coup for Olympiacos and it remains to be seen if they can pull it off.

Another man with a Liverpool association until recently could also soon be set for his next move in the game.

Recently sacked by Liverpool, Arne Slot is a key contender to become the next Netherlands coach, succeeding Ronald Koeman in the role.

Slot however favours a two-year deal, while the Dutch FA would prefer to appoint on a four-year cycle, taking the team through to the 2030 World Cup.

A Dutch journalist recently urged the two parties to come to an arrangement, dubbing the disagreement ‘easy to solve’.

There also remains uncertainty over the future of midfielder Curtis Jones, who is into his final year contractually at Anfield.

Jones continues to be chased by Inter Milan, who regard him as a key target this summer.

Liverpool though are not prepared to let Jones go for a cut-price fee, even though that runs the risk of him leaving next summer for nothing.