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Hull City are set to snap up Leeds United linked Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The 31-year-old saw his contract at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon run out earlier this summer, with a move widely expected.

During the course of his stay in Lisbon, he managed more than 150 appearances for the Portuguese club, with 27 goal contributions.

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Morita was heavily linked with moving to Leeds and it did seem that a switch to Elland Road was in the offing for him.

The trail though went cold as Leeds looked at other options, but Morita continued to hold out for a move to the Premier League being next on the agenda for him.

Now Morita will be lining up against Leeds next season as he has agreed to sign for Premier League new boys Hull.

According to journalist Mike White, Morita has agreed a move to Hull and will join the Tigers as a free agent.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2018-2020 Santa Clara 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon 2022-2026 Hidemasa Morita’s career history

The length of contract that Morita will pen with Hull remains unclear, but landing the 31-year-old could be seen as a smart piece of business.

It remains to be seen if Leeds come to regret not sealing the deal for the Japanese, but they do have other midfield irons in the fire.

They have Parma midfielder Mandela Keita as an option in the midfield, with the player showing an inclination towards a move to England.

Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic are the two players the Whites have managed to bring through the Elland Road door so far, with expectations being of more signings to follow.

Goalkeeper has emerged as a real problem position for Leeds following the exits of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Leeds and Hull could potentially do business between themselves this summer as the Tigers have been keen to keep hold of Joe Gelhardt.

Hull though have been exploring cheaper alternatives due to the costs of a potential deal.