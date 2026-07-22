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West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville’s future has been hanging in the balance, but ‘it won’t be long’ as a decision is expected soon, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

It seemed like Summerville has been on his way out of the London Stadium since the day West Ham were relegated from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old winger’s stock kept rising during the summer, following a series of strong displays at the World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

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It was previously believed that Roma were in the ‘closing stages’ to sign him this summer, but Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal came in with a substantially higher bid.

However, Summerville has ‘yet to accept’ the offer from Al-Hilal, despite reports suggesting that both the winger and the Hammers would gain significant financial profit if they agree to the deal.

The delay in finalising the deal has left Al-Hilal ‘annoyed’, as the Saudi club were expecting to get it over the line as quickly as possible, and believed they had the edge over Roma, due to their bid being much higher than the Giaollorossi.

Now, it has been suggested that ‘it won’t be long’ before a final decision is made on Summerville’s future, as Roma hold out hope of getting him.

Summerville is considering what to do and is set to make his decision soon.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Roma will hope that the prospect of staying in Europe and playing in the Champions League next season will tilt the scales in their favour and help them secure a major target.

Summerville endured a mixed season due to several injuries, but still managed to make 34 appearances in all competitions and contribute to 12 goals during the process.

The 24-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal, but West Ham will hope to cash in on him to reinvest the money in strengthening their squad.

West Ham have already sold Mateus Fernandes for big money to Tottenham Hotspur and the sale of Summerville will further fill their transfer kitty.

The Hammers will want to back manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the transfer market to assemble a team that can secure promotion straight back to the Premier League.