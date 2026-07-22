Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Leeds United have confirmed the exit of defender Max Wober after agreeing to terminate his contract at Elland Road.

Wober arrived at Elland Road from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in 2023 and put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

However, it has not all gone according to plan, as the 28-year-old has recently been sidelined due to various injuries during his time at the club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Besides that, to reignite his career, he was loaned out twice, first to Borussia Monchengladbach and then to Werder Bremen, but injuries still forced him out of action for elongated periods during his loan spell.

In the recent campaign, he made only four appearances for Werder Bremen and during his recovery was training individually.

Now, with only 28 appearances under his belt with the club in all competitions, Leeds United and Wober have decided to go in separate directions, and the Whites have made an official announcement.

Wober still had one-year left on his current deal with the club, but will now become a free agent, and Leeds United will save cash by terminating his contract.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

This will come as good news for the German side Schalke, who are expected to sign Wober as a free agent in the coming hours.

But Wober’s departure will mean one less defender in the first-team and despite the signing of Tarik Muharemovic, manager Daniel Farke could be looking in the transfer market to add more depth.

Leeds United still have business to do in the summer window, as the club are actively looking to sign a new goalkeeper, and are keen to sign Parma star Zion Suzuki.

Besides that, the Whites are also seeking to make additions in the midfield and the club have been linked with another Parma player, Mandela Keita.

It remains to be seen how Farke will manage the departure of Wober and which new faces will be coming through the door at Elland Road during the course of the summer transfer window.