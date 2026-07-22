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Leeds United are ‘not planning’ to launch a new bid for Shea Charles after failing with three offers for the Southampton midfielder, according to journalist Zinny Boswell.

The Elland Road outfit are now pressing ahead with their summer transfer window after landing Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic.

Manager Daniel Farke will keep looking in the transfer market to bring in quality reinforcements and another midfielder is on the agenda.

Leeds have been chasing Charles, but so far have not been able to do a deal with Saints.

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However, Leeds are not the only Premier League side keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, with Fulham monitoring his situation at St Mary’s.

It has not been easy for the Yorkshire club to reach an agreement with Southampton to bring Charles to Elland Road, as the Championship side have rejected three bids.

As things stand, Leeds are ‘not planning’ to bid again for Charles in the wake of their third proposal being knocked back.

They will though leave the third offer on the table if Southampton want to have a rethink, but that does not look likely, especially with Crystal Palace only adding to the list of Charles admirers.

Competition Appearances Championship 106 Premier League 2 49 Under-18 Premier League 28 Shea Charles top competitions by appearances

Charles is not the only midfielder Leeds United are keen to sign though, as the Whites have been keeping tabs on Mandela Keita from Italian outfit Parma.

Besides that, Keita is not the only Parma player Leeds United have their eyes on, as the Whites have been actively pursuing goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Goalkeeper could be a real issue for the Whites soon if reinforcements do not arrive, with just Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns on the books as things stand.

The club have now departed on their pre-season trip to the United States, where they will play a series of friendly clashes, but the recruitment team will continue to work hard.

Defender Max Wober has now departed Leeds, terminating his contract at the club ahead of joining Schalke.

While Wober’s exit will not be seen as a big blow, it does reduce the size of Farke’s squad and further underline the need for additions.