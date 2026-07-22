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Juventus and Lyon are struggling to find common ground over a deal for Coventry City target Lois Openda, who is expected to move this summer.

Openda joined Juventus on an initial €4m loan last summer, with the move later made permanent by triggering the obligation to buy clause and a payment of €40m this summer.

The Belgian failed to establish himself in Turin, but the Italian giants still had to complete the €44m transfer, a decision former chief executive Damien Comolli has since described as a mistake.

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The 26-year-old continues to draw attention despite his underwhelming spell in Turin, with several clubs monitoring his situation as Juventus look increasingly likely to part ways with him.

Leeds United were linked with Openda last month, but there have been no fresh developments since, leaving it unclear whether Daniel Farke’s side remain in the race.

Lens are keen to reunite with the striker and take him back to Ligue 1, while fellow French side Lyon are monitoring his situation.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Coventry City were recently suggested to be ‘ready to make a move’ for the Belgian ‘if there’s any room for a deal’.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Sky Blues have got a boost in the pursuit of their target.

According to French journalist Sebastien Denis, there is a ‘problem’ with Juventus and Lyon finding common ground over a deal for Openda.

Given the Belgian’s sizeable salary, Juventus and Lyon do not appear to have an immediate solution.

Affording Openda’s Juventus salary looks out of the question for Lyon, while interest from the financially more powerful Premier League is a looming issue.

However, any move for Openda to any of his interested sides is more likely to be a loan, allowing Juventus to avoid taking a significant financial loss.

It remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues are able to secure the signature of the Belgian striker in the coming weeks, especially as Everton and Fulham are now also keen.