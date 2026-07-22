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Arsenal have sent in a ‘new offer’ for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, whose agent Giuliano Bertolucci is currently negotiating to reach an agreement for his client.

The Gunners won the Premier League trophy after a massive 22-year-long wait, but they came up short in the Champions League final, as Paris Saint-Germain were victorious.

Declan Rice has been given an extended break by Arsenal as they look for him to recharge his batteries.

Mikel Arteta is keen on adding at least one more top-class midfielder to their ranks and Newcastle skipper Guimaraes is the top choice.

Even though Arsenal have a shortlist of more midfielders in the ongoing window, the Brazil international is the one they want and are working to bring in.

The Magpies lost their midfielder Sandro Tonali to north London side Tottenham Hotspur, and are in severe danger of losing their other standout midfielder to the other north London club now.

Despite Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell, their captain is keen on making a switch to the Premier League champions this summer.

Departure Left for Anthony Gordon Barcelona Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur Kieran Trippier Wolves Matt Targett Free transfer Emil Krafth Free transfer Newcastle United exits this summer

The Gunners are taking steps towards the 28-year-old, and now have submitted a package worth €85m for him, according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte.

Guimaraes is believed to have reached an agreement with the London giants, with every detail of his personal terms in place.

Newcastle, though, are very reluctant to sanction a departure of their star man, who they want to keep hold of desperately after losing Tonali.

The 28-year-old’s agent Bertolucci is currently in London, trying to find common ground between the Premier League clubs for his client.

Guimaraes has played close to 200 games for the Magpies and has shown undeniable quality, directly contributing to 63 goals in the process.

And with two years left on his current deal at St. James’ Park, he is looking to make an ambitious move after the Magpies failed to secure any sort of European football for the upcoming campaign.

Guimaraes is a top priority for Arsenal, and all eyes will be on the midfielder’s developments to see whether he will make a move away from Newcastle after his four-year stay on Tyneside.

Newcastle have considered Botafogo’s Danilo as a potential replacement for the 28-year-old, who could leave, but he looks set to move somewhere else.