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Rangers target Mikey Moore is ‘not financially feasible’ for Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln as things stand, while the chances of a loan agreement for Effzeh with Tottenham Hotspur are ‘slim’.

Moore spent last term on loan at Rangers and really started to kick into gear at Ibrox in the second half of the campaign.

His displays were not enough for Rangers to finish any higher than third in the Scottish Premiership however, even though Moore loved his Ibrox stint.

The winger looks down the pecking order at Tottenham under Roberto De Zerbi and Rangers are keen to bring him back to Ibrox this summer.

Doing the deal though looks anything but straightforward, with Moore having interest from a host of other sides.

The Gers though look unlikely to have to battle Koln, despite the German side clearly wanting Moore.

According to German journalist Marlon Irlbacher, a deal to sign Moore from Tottenham is ‘currently not financially feasible’ for Koln.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Bundesliga side could instead look to take Moore from Spurs on loan, but the decision makers at the club see the chances of that happening as ‘slim’.

While a move to the Bundesliga could be one which appeals to Moore, it appears Koln are not in a position at present to provide it.

There has also been some interest in Moore from another German side in the shape of Borussia Dortmund, but that trail has gone cold.

Whether Rangers step up their hunt, amid Derek McInnes admitting they need more in wide areas, remains to be seen.

The Gers are active on a number of fronts, with Troyes defender Sankhoun Diawara being someone they are battling to sign.

A swoop to sign Partizan Belgrade midfielder Vanja Dragojevic looks to be advanced, with Rangers set to pay in the region of £4m to sign the Serbian club’s skipper.

McInnes meanwhile has been given a four-match touchline ban by the Scottish FA following comments he made when Hearts manager last season.