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Juventus have confirmed they have registered a ‘positive financial impact’ following Leeds United‘s acquisition of Tarik Muharemovic.

Pascal Struijk’s departure to Brighton & Hove Albion saw Daniel Farke’s side enter the market for a dependable option in central defence.

Their search ultimately culminated in Muharemovic, with the Bosnian unveiled as Leeds’ second arrival of the summer.

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The Peacocks committed a fee worth €38m to prise the centre-back away from Sassuolo, with the defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract to embark on a new chapter at Elland Road.

Muharemovic enjoyed an impressive campaign with Sassuolo last season and also represented Bosnia at the World Cup, and will now bid to establish himself in Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old has already attracted plaudits from commentator Adam Pope, who described him as ‘very, very tall’.

The Bosnian emerged through Juventus’ academy before departing for Sassuolo to further his development.

Arrival Previous club Tarik Muharemovic Sassuolo Harry Wilson Fulham Leeds United’s arrivals

As part of his departure, the Old Lady negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause, ensuring they would be well placed to benefit from any future transfer involving Muharemovic.

Juventus have now officially confirmed they have banked a substantial windfall from Muharemovic’s move from Sassuolo to Leeds, with the transaction delivering a ‘positive financial impact’ on the Bianconeri’s balance sheet.

The Serie A giants had themselves contemplated retaining the Bosnian before he ultimately opted for a switch to Elland Road.

Juventus can now channel the proceeds generated from the Muharemovic deal towards their own transfer ambitions as they continue their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez, although Aston Villa remain resolute in their stance.

Meanwhile, Leeds are addressing other areas of the squad now as they receive encouragement over Mandela Keita’s willingness to complete a move to England.

The Whites, however, face the challenge of seeing off Aston Villa’s competition in the race to secure the signature of shot-stopper Zion Suzuki.