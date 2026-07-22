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Rangers remain in the race to secure the services of promising Troyes centre-back Sankhoun Diawara despite mounting competition.

Derek McInnes’ side have been scouring the market in search of defensive reinforcements and have already completed the acquisition of Ross McCrorie from Bristol City, bringing the Scot home.

Another addition materialised in the shape of Ben Godfrey on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

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Now the Gers are keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Alebiosu while also chasing Everton star Nathan Patterson, although interest from the Bundesliga has complicated those ambitions.

Diawara is another defender who earned a place on Rangers’ shortlist earlier this month, having played his part in Troyes’ promotion to Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, with the Gers viewing him as a long-term asset given the considerable scope attached to his potential.

They have, however, been confronted with the prospect of missing out on the Frenchman following suggestions AC Milan are attempting to hijack the move.

Interested club League AC Milan Serie A Basel Swiss Super League Udinese Serie A Rangers Scottish Premiership RB Leipzig Bundesliga Clubs keen on Sankhoun Diawara

But despite the claims, Rangers are still ‘in the race’ to prise Diawara away from Troyes, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, though the competition is fierce.

However, the Glasgow outfit must still fend off rival interest, with RB Leipzig and Udinese also positioning themselves for the Frenchman.

Swiss outfit FC Basel had also captured the centre-back’s attention earlier in the window, although that interest has since cooled.

Should Leipzig formalise their interest, they would be capable of presenting the lure of Champions League football in an effort to tempt Diawara.

Whether they see Diawara slotting straight into the first team though is unclear, while Rangers are promising a first team spot.

The defender amassed 1,289 minutes across 17 appearances in all competitions for Troyes last season, further highlighting a player whose developmental trajectory remains exceptionally promising.

Whether Rangers ultimately secure Diawara’s signature should become clearer in the coming days.