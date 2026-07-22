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Cardiff City are ‘trying to outmanoeuvre’ Scottish giants Rangers to get hold of in-demand midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The Gers have been very active in the summer window so far, having made multiple additions already to beef up their squad.

They finished third last season after Celtic won another Scottish Premiership and Derek McInnes has been trusted to take the project forward at Ibrox after Danny Rohl’s exit.

Dan Neil and Cammy Devlin’s arrivals strengthened their engine room, but they want to improve the quality of the midfield further.

Tromso star Hjerto-Dahl has been on their radar for a while, and Championship side Burnley scouted him a few months back.

Even though Burnley did not make any moves for the Norway Under-21 international, newly promoted Championship side Cardiff City came for him.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian outfit rejected a bid from the Scottish giants for the 20-year-old as well.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Rangers have been keen to bring in the goalscoring midfielder, but have several irons in the fire, such as Partizan Belgrade midfielder Vanja Dragojevic.

Hjerto-Dahl’s quality has been noted however and the bid from Ibrox signals how highly he is thought of, but the Gers may find him out of reach soon.

According to Norwegian journalist Rune Robertsen, Cardiff have now put in a bid north of £7.8m for Hjerto-Dahl, as they are ‘trying to outmanoeuvre Glasgow Rangers’ to his signature.

Earlier this year, Tromso extended his deal until the summer of 2029, but he could be set for a move this summer as the Welsh side are edging closer.

Cardiff are back in the Championship under their highly rated boss Brian Barry-Murphy, who is expected to be backed by the club.

And the Welsh side’s latest bid could put the Gers in serious danger of missing out on their top midfield target.

The Ibrox outfit could also miss out on defender Sankhoun Diawara, who Serie A giants AC Milan are trying to sign.

Whether Rangers will press the accelerator to make a higher bid compared to Cardiff in the coming days remains to be seen, as the Welsh club are moving closer to securing Hjerto-Dahl, but the Gers could have Dragojevic through the door at least.