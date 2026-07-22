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Max Wober is ‘terminating his contract’ with Leeds United to complete a move to German side Schalke which ‘will be done tonight’ and bring his Elland Road spell to a permanent end.

The Austria defender has been dogged by injuries for much of the last year and spent last term on loan away from Leeds at Werder Bremen.

Wober struggled to feature for Werder Bremen, with injury issues playing their part and managed just two appearances in the Bundesliga last term.

Having headed back to Leeds, the Whites have been forced to look for options for the former Red Bull Salzburg defender and it appears they will rip up his deal, not seeking a fee.

The Austria international is poised to move back to Germany with Schalke, who will be able to take advantage of his free agent status and snap him up.

According to German journalist Dirk Schlarmann, Wober is ‘terminating his contract’ with Leeds.

The move to Schalke ‘will be done tonight’ if everything can fall into place, with the German side hurrying him through medical tests.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Wober will move on from Leeds having made 28 appearances for the Whites in a largely forgettable spell at Elland Road.

The defender will be hoping to stay fit and healthy over the course of the summer and get some miles in the tank over Schalke’s pre-season.

The Austria set-up will also be watching closely to see how Wober does, with injuries also having severely impacted his participation with the national team of late.

Wober’s deal at Elland Road is due to run for a further year and Leeds will save cash by ripping up his contract.

The development though will mean one fewer defender on the books for Daniel Farke, who needs real depth in the centre-back position due to his three at the back system.

Now all eyes are on when Schalke announce his arrival, with no real rush given Leeds are ripping up his deal.