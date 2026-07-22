Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Will Lankshear has explained that the project at Middlesbrough ‘really excites’ him after he completed a move to Boro from Tottenham Hotspur.

Lankshear began his career in Sheffield United’s youth system before joining Spurs Under-18 side in the summer of 2022.

In the last campaign, the 21-year-old spent the entire season on loan at Oxford United, after making just six appearances for the Lilywhites in the 2024/25 season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now, the English forward has signed permanently with Middlesbrough on a five-year contract, but Spurs will have matching rights and sell-on benefits on Lankshear in the future.

Lankshear claimed that the project ‘really excites’ him, and he hopes to get Middlesbrough back in the Premier League, where he feels they belong.

Welcome to Boro, Will Lankshear 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZGQqTiKOa5 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 22, 2026

The 21-year-old also feels now is the best time of his career and he is ready to perform for the club from the get-go to help Boro in the upcoming season.

Lankshear said on Middlesbrough’s website: “Middlesbrough is such a massive club over the years; I deem it to be a Premier League club.

Club played for Tottenham Hotspur West Brom Oxford United Middlesbrough Clubs Will Lankshear has played for

“The project here really excites me. I can’t wait to get started and be part of the journey, and get this club back where it belongs.

“I feel like now is the best time in my career. I’m ready to hit the ground running and help this club.”

In the recent campaign, Lankshear made 44 Championship appearances and scored eleven goals, while also providing four assists during his loan spell at Oxford United.

The forward was unable to save Oxford United from relegation to League One, though his performances for the U’s were praised by ex-EFL star Sam Parkin.

Spurs have been busy in the transfer market this summer, managing arrivals and departures, as manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to drive them up the Premier League table.

The Lilywhites have already signed several players this summer window, but are yet to make any key signings to improve their front line.