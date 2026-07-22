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Inter Milan are eyeing a deal formula for Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero that would be on the basis of an initial loan.

Even though Roberto De Zerbi holds the Argentine in high regard, Romero is understood to be exploring a route away from north London this summer.

Barcelona have also taken note of the centre-back’s situation, but are not believed to be preparing a concrete move given their financial constraints.

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Galatasaray have likewise placed Romero on their shortlist as a potential target, although the realism of such a move remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have been mulling over a move for the Argentine in recent weeks amid suggestions Romero is also receptive to a switch to the San Siro.

But it has already been established that should the Serie A champions accelerate their pursuit, Tottenham’s valuation would pose a substantial barrier to any deal.

The Lilywhites are understood to be demanding a fee in the region of €50m to part with the defender, who still has three years remaining on his contract, leaving the negotiating leverage firmly in their hands.

Former Serie A star Guglielmo Vicario Destiny Udogie Sandro Tonali Cristian Romero Dejan Kulusevski Manor Solomon Rodrigo Bentancur Former Serie A players at Tottenham

Inter Milan are working to try to lower Tottenham’s demands for Romero and, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, are thinking about a deal ‘with a formula like’ a loan with an option to buy, which would become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Whether Spurs would entertain such a structure remains to be seen, but with the Lilywhites already making their position clear, the prospects of an agreement appear far from straightforward.

The Nerazzurri have already abandoned their pursuit of another Tottenham star, Djed Spence, after being deterred by Spurs’ asking price.

That could also carry implications for any move involving Romero, with Spurs reluctant to sanction his departure.

However, with the Argentina open to the move, Inter Milan could look for him to push Spurs and demand they try to find an agreement which lets him move to the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are tipped to relax their demands by lowering their price tag for Manor Solomon as Fiorentina continue to press ahead with their pursuit.