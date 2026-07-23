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Former AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joked about Celtic ahead of a pre-season friendly match between the Scottish and Italian giants.

Celtic ended the recent campaign with a domestic double, after a shaky start to the season and several managerial changes at the club.

The Bhoys are now fully immersed in pre-season matches and the club have faced Shelbourne, Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and English club Middlesbrough.

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However, Celtic are yet to secure a victory in any of the three matches, while suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon, and are due to lock horns with AC Milan next.

The friendly match between both clubs is scheduled for this Saturday at Celtic Park and will be the last match in the Bhoys’ pre-season before the Scottish Premiership begins.

During a New York fan event, Ibrahimovic joked about Celtic, stating: ‘What is Celtic?’ according to Italian outlet Milannews.it.

The former AC Milan star is known for his witty comments throughout his career and in the past he has lavished praise on the atmosphere inside Celtic Park.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Bhoys are starting down a summer which will bring a lot of changes in the team and manager Martin O’Neill will want to assess his side during pre-season to figure out which areas need improvement.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the main area of improvement could be the number 1 spot, as Celtic have been pursuing Las Palmas custodian Dinko Horkas.

Besides that, several high-profile players are also linked with a move away from Celtic Park this summer, and boss O’Neill will be looking in the transfer market to make key additions.

The Bhoys could lose Arne Engels this summer, but the club could bring in another midfielder, as they ‘have reached an agreement’ with Paderborn star Mika Baur.

It remains to be seen which new faces will be coming through the door of Celtic Park this summer, but following the comments of Ibrahimovic, Celtic will also want to secure a win against AC Milan this weekend.