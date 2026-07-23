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Derby County are in ‘advanced talks’ to secure striker Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi, with negotiations involving Belgian outfit Oud-Heverlee Leuven ‘progressing positively’.

John Eustace’s side were denied a Championship playoff place after falling short at the final hurdle last season, but still overperformed what had been predicted pre-season.

The Rams are keen to strengthen and have already reinforced their ranks through the free transfer arrivals of Filip Bilbija and Charlie Taylor.

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They have also managed to retain former Liverpool star Bobby Clark, who spent last season on a season-long loan spell at Pride Park.

Derby continue to cast a wide net in their pursuit of a number nine, with Patrick Agyemang still confined to the sidelines after the injury he sustained back in April.

They pursued free agent Bamba Dieng alongside fellow Championship outfit Burnley, though the striker now appears destined for Turkish outfit Amed SK.

Derby have since turned their attention towards Leuven’s Ikwuemesi as another attacking avenue.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The 24-year-old joined the Belgian outfit in 2024 and has since established himself as a familiar presence at the tip of the attack.

With the Nigerian now entering the final year of his contract, the timing has emerged as increasingly favourable for a fresh challenge amid the Rams’ interest.

Now, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Derby are in ‘advanced talks’ to prise Ikwuemesi away from Leuven.

The Rams are looking to tie the striker down to a three-year contract while tabling a £3.5m proposal for the Belgian outfit.

Leuven are understood to value the striker at higher, though discussions between the clubs are ‘progressing positively’.

Should everything fall into place, the Nigerian could be plying his trade in the Championship next season, though an official agreement has yet to be reached.

If Derby can get the Ikwuemesi deal over the line in the coming days, they could then redirect their attention towards other targets, including Sammie Szmodics, despite Birmingham City posing a threat.