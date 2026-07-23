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Birmingham City have now entered the race to sign Sammie Szmodics from Ipswich Town, who are in talks with Derby County for the Irish attacker, according to journalist Alex Jones.

Blues were very active in the transfer windows following their relegation to League One more than a year back.

This summer, however, they are yet to make any major movements in the window; only Jhon Solis’ loan has been made permanent from Girona.

The Birmingham club have sold Kyogo Furuhashi and Kai Wagner to strengthen their kitty and are now keen on signing an experienced forward.

Last season, over two windows, they signed a host of forwards but could not get near the playoff spots, finishing tenth in the Championship table.

They have the ambition to get back to the dreamland of the Premier League and are keen on a hugely experienced forward at Championship level.

It has been suggested that Chris Davies’ side are in the mix to bring in Szmodics from newly promoted top-flight side Ipswich Town.

Club played for Colchester United Braintree Town Bristol City Peterborough United Blackburn Rovers Ipswich Town Derby County Clubs Sammie Szmodics has played for

Fellow Championship side Derby County are also trying to get the 30-year-old over the line, as they are in advanced talks for him.

New Tractor Boys boss Gary O’Neil does not consider Szmodics part of his plans and he is not part of their pre-season tour.

Emersonn and Abdul Fatawu have been big-money signings for Ipswich, who are now keen on offloading the Irish forward, who could be back at Pride Park either on loan or on a permanent move.

Szmodics’ current deal runs for two more years at Portman Road and Birmingham’s interference could see the Tractor Boys push for a permanent move.

The 30-year-old versatile forward spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan, scoring three times and assisting once in 13 games for the Rams.

John Eustace is keen on reuniting with Szmodics, who hailed the Derby boss last term.

However, Birmingham’s presence in the race is now a major headache for Derby, with Blues having a compelling story about a promotion push and a bright future to sell.

The Ireland international has more than 50 goal contributions in 147 Championship games, and it remains to be seen where he will end up ahead of the new season.