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Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘hasn’t made a decision yet’ on a new contract offer put to him by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have had a slow summer transfer window and so far the club have only made one major signing in the shape of defender Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo.

While the club have been linked with several players in the transfer market, they are also actively working on retaining their star players.

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Mateta’s future at Selhurst Park has been subject to speculation, and the French hitman was ‘offered’ to Turkish side Fenerbahce as an option.

But Crystal Palace have tabled a new contract to keep hold of Mateta beyond the summer, as he has proven to be the main source of goals for the club in the last few seasons.

However, Mateta ‘hasn’t made a decision yet’ on the new contract, which also gives him a substantial raise on his current salary with the club, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

The 28-year-old striker also remains a viable option for Serie A giants Juventus, but the Old Lady will only consider him as a possible target if they cannot sign Randal Kolo Muani.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

In the last three Premier League seasons, Mateta has reached double figures consistently, and in the recent campaign, he bagged 12 goals for the Eagles in the Premier League.

Mateta only has one-year left on his contract and Crystal Palace will hope he follows the example of team-mate Daichi Kamada, who signed a new contract extension.

Crystal Palace have the added pressure of playing in the Europa League in the upcoming season and new manager Pierre Sage will want to make new signings as well as keep hold of Mateta.

The Eagles are currently in pre-season, and Sage will have time to assess the team, while also figuring out the areas which need to be improved.

Mateta has substantial interest from Turkey and Italy, and now it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can convince him to stay or not.