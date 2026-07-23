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Rangers are set to see their swoop for promising defender Sankhoun Diawara hijacked by AC Milan, with only the ‘final details’ between the Rossoneri and signing him.

The Paris-born defensive talent began his youth career with Paris-Charenton, before joining Troyes two years ago.

In the second half of the last campaign, he made his presence known at the City Football Group-owned club, becoming a starter.

Diawara featured in 17 games last term, and his performances attracted significant traction this summer.

Earlier this month, the Glasgow giants entered the race for the 20-year-old, who Swiss outfit Basel were chasing, having identified him as a top prospect.

Rangers looked to be making good progress on taking Diawara to Scotland, but then earlier this week Serie A giants AC Milan launched a bid to hijack the deal.

That put the Gers in serious danger of missing out on the former France Under-19 international, but they did not stop trying.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

However, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, the Rossoneri have an agreement in place with the Ligue 1 club for Diawara.

The 20-year-old is keen on making a move to the San Siro and AC Milan also have an agreement settled with the player.

Now only the ‘final details remain’ to be resolved and the hijack will be complete.

Rangers have delivered some key players to their new boss Derek McInnes, who is keen on bringing in more fresh faces this summer.

However, Diawara is not the only player they could be missing out on, as Cardiff City are trying to overtake the Gers to land Jens Hjerto-Dahl from Tromso.

The Championship side’s latest offer is significantly higher compared to Rangers, who are yet to make a move for him after their offer was rejected earlier this month by the Norwegian outfit.

Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Alebiosu is also on their radar and they are set to scout him in a pre-season game.

All eyes will be on the Scottish giants to see where they will set their sights after facing disappointment in the chase for Diawara.