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Rennes attacker Breel Embolo is now being considered by Hull City and Ipswich Town, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with his expected price tag to be around €15m.

Embolo joined Rennes in September 2025 from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco for €13m, signing a four-year contract with the club.

He was targeted by Tottenham Hotspur during last year’s winter transfer window, but the French side were eventually able to swoop for the Swiss international.

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The 29-year-old established himself as a prominent attacker for Rennes, making 31 appearances in the recent Ligue 1 season, while scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

He further highlighted his quality at the World Cup, where he scored two goals and provided two assists for Switzerland.

Embolo’s impressive displays have attracted transfer market interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

MLS outfit Atlanta United are interested in taking him to the United States, while there is interest from the Premier League.

Club played for Basel Schalke Borussia Monchengladbach Monaco Rennes Clubs Breel Embolo has played for

Ipswich and Hull are both admirers of Embolo and are considering making a move to bring him to England.

Bolstering their attack seems to be the priority for Ipswich this summer, with the Tractor Boys having agreed a deal in principle for Celtic star Daizen Maeda, which Celtic legend Chris Sutton has called the move a ‘bad deal’ for the Japanese forward and the Bhoys.

Hull though do not look close to a move for Embolo, with a social media post from the club’s chairman not hinting at him as a deal they are working on.

Embolo has played his club football in Switzerland, Germany and France, and a move elsewhere may well appeal to him this summer.

A switch to either Ipswich or Hull though runs the risk he will be involved in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

The Swiss international also has interest from several sides in Serie A.