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Crystal Palace ‘are in talks’ to land West Ham United target Axel Disasi from Chelsea, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau, causing a complication for the Hammers’ plans.

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and was praised for the impact he had in a struggling Hammers side.

Despite West Ham having been relegated into the Championship, they ideally would like to bring Disasi back to the London Stadium, with the Frenchman impressing.

The Hammers’ hopes have now been complicated as Crystal Palace are making a push for Disasi and, crucially, can offer him Premier League football.

The Eagles ‘are in talks’ with Chelsea in order to try to reach an agreement on Disasi, with the Blues favouring a permanent sale amid a £25m price tag.

Palace also looked at signing Disasi last summer, but he instead went to West Ham.

The news is a blow for West Ham, who can only hope either Crystal Palace cannot reach an agreement or Disasi is not keen on the move.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Even so, given interest in Disasi from top flight sides, bringing him back to the London Stadium looks an ambitious and tough to achieve task this summer.

West Ham are expected to see Jean-Clair Todibo go this summer, with Juventus a potential destination for the Frenchman.

The centre-back has fallen out with Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo and is keen to move on.

There has also been interest in Konstantinos Mavropanos, but West Ham are keen to keep hold of him if possible.

The club have banked £85m from selling Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, while Crysencio Summerville is expected to follow through the exit door soon, generating another substantial fee.

Summerville had seemed set for Roma, but West Ham accepted a proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, leaving criticism from Italy that they played dirty during transfer talks.